Police make arrest in shooting death of Waterbury teen

A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left an 18-year-old dead over the weekend in Waterbury.

Officers received a report that a gunshot victim had been dropped off at the emergency room at Saint Mary's Hospital around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 18.

Police said 18-year-old Joseph Zavala, of Waterbury, had been shot and was in critical condition. Two days later, he died from the injuries.

Investigators believe the shooting happened near North Main Street and Kingsbury Street.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Following an investigation, officers obtained an arrest warrant for 18-year-old Duane Mercer. He was taken into custody on Thanksgiving.

Mercer is being held on a $2 million bond. He faces murder charges in addition to a slew of other charges including conspiracy to commit murder and reckless endangerment.

Police said Mercer has strong ties to a gang in the city. Zavala was believed to be a part of an opposing gang, and he himself had a very extensive history with the police department.

Zavala had several outstanding charges at the time of his death for criminal mischief, reckless driving, threatening, evading responsibility and more, according to police.

Mercer was arraigned Friday. Police say he'll have to post 30% of that $2 million bond to be released.

He was arrested earlier this year on breach of peace and assault charges. Mercer was subsequently placed in the Probation's Judicial Administrative Monitory System, according to authorities.

During a news conference, police said there is "very convincing evidence" that leads them to believe Mercer is responsible for Zavala's murder.

The police department believes there are additional suspects, and they hope to make additional arrests. The motive behind the shooting remains unclear.