Police make third arrest in shooting death of Waterbury teen

Police have made a third arrest in the killing of a teen in Waterbury in November.

Officers arrested a 16-year-old from Hartford on Monday. He was wanted in connection with the Nov. 18 shooting death of 18-year-old Joseph Zavala.

Officers received a report that a gunshot victim had been dropped off at the emergency room at Saint Mary's Hospital around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 18.

Zavala, of Waterbury, had been shot and was in critical condition. Two days later, he died from the injuries.

Investigators believe the shooting happened near North Main Street and Kingsbury Street.

Police previously arrested 19-year-old Nigel Robinson, of Waterbury. Authorities also arrested 20-year-old Duane Mercer in connection with Zavala's killing.

Mercer was held on a $2 million bond. He faces murder charges in addition to a slew of other charges including conspiracy to commit murder and reckless endangerment.

Robinson has been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, illegal discharge of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal use of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit. He was held on $3 million bond.