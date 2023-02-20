Police Officer Flown to Hospital After Crash in Stonington

A police officer has been flown to an area hospital after a crash in Stonington Monday morning.

Police said a Stonington police cruiser and another vehicle were involved in a crash on Route 184 and Taugwonk Road in Stonington.

Police later said a vehicle hit a parked cruiser and LifeStar took the police officer to an area hospital.

State police said they have been called and are responding to help another law enforcement agency.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.