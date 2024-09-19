New Haven

Police officer involved in shooting in West Haven

NBC Connecticut

A police officer has been involved in a shooting on the West Haven line with New Haven.

It happened Thursday afternoon at the Splash Car Wash on Route 1 near Ella Grasso Boulevard, according to police.

A New Haven officer fired shots, according to a West Haven official.

Police from both New Haven and West Haven are at the scene investigating, the official said.

There were no other details immediately available.

