Police Officer Shot Early Friday Morning in New Haven

Police said the officer was responding to a crash and the suspect fired gunshots.

By NBC Connecticut Staff

A New Haven police officer was shot after responding to a car crash early Friday morning.

It happened on Chapel Street around 1:30 a.m., according to police.

The officer responded to the scene of the crash and the driver tried to leave the scene, police said. The officer attempted to stop the person who then opened fire on the officer, according to New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson.

The officer did shoot back at the suspect, but police aren't sure if that person was hit.

The officer was shot in the ear and the shoulder, taken to the hospital and was later released, according to New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.

Authorities are not releasing the officer's name until family members have been notified of the shooting, Jacobson said.

Police continue to search for the suspect.

