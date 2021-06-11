Investigation Into Deadly Shooting Outside Litchfield Law Firm Continues

Connecticut State Police are investigating a fatal shooting in a parking lot of a law office in Litchfield and are asking witnesses to report any information they may have on what happened between two vehicles just before the shooting.

Investigators are looking into what happened between two cars that were traveling on Route 202 between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday, June 7, just before the shooting. The vehicles in question are a 2002 brown Saab 9-3SE with Connecticut plates, and a 2016 black Audi A5 convertible, also with Connecticut plates.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Connecticut State Police

Anyone who saw those cars and any erratic operation or interaction between them is asked to call Detective Tufano at 860-626-7922.

Police said this is tied to the investigation into a homicide outside the Cramer & Anderson law office. The victim, 39-year-old Matthew Bromley died of a gunshot wound to the head.

Police said the alleged shooter called to report the incident and is cooperating with the investigation. That person has not been charged.

Officials believe that the two people involved in the shooting knew each other, but their exact relationship is unknown at this time.

The alleged shooter is a legal and licensed gun carrier, according to police.

Detectives are working to determine a motive. They said the incident appears to be isolated and there is no threat to the public.

Cramer & Anderson said in a statement on their website that the firm is cooperating with the investigation.

A second statement from the law firm said Bromely was not a client and they had no record of him being an adversarial party to the firm.