Police Search Enfield Property in Connection With Somers Homicide Investigation

Connecticut State Police searched a property in Enfield Tuesday in connection with a homicide investigation out of Somers.

Police said the search on Moody Road is part of the investigation into the death of 38-year-old Jason Comes, who was found dead in a car in the woods off Durkee Road in Somers on August 5. His cause of death was a gunshot wound, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Eastern District Major Crime Tip Line at 860-896-3230.

