Wethersfield

Police searching for missing man in Wethersfield

Police said he was last seen on Sunday.

Edward Gebhardt
Wethersfield Police

Police are searching for a Wethersfield man who has been missing since Sunday evening.

Officers responded to Great Meadow Road, leading into the meadows, around 5:49 p.m. Sunday after someone reported that a vehicle was parked close to the gate and they found an unlocked black BMW registered to 66-year-old Edward Gebhardt, of Marlborough, with no one inside.

Police said they contacted one of his family members and learned that Gebhardt was last seen on Sunday.

Police have searched the area with help from K9 tracking and marine patrol and they also conducted an aerial search of the meadows near the Connecticut River area, but they have not found Gebhardt.

Police said he is listed as an endangered missing person.

Gebhardt has gray hair and blue eyes. He is 5-foot-11 and weighs 190 pounds.

He might be wearing a red New York Giants pullover and jeans.

Anyone with information about where Gebhardt is is asked to call the Wethersfield Police Department at 860-721-2901.

