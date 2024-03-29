Police searching for suspects in back-to-back armed carjacking and attempted carjacking in Norwalk

Police are investigating one armed carjacking and an attempted carjacking in Norwalk on Thursday morning.

Police said a 911 call came in at 5:02 a.m. about a carjacking that has just happened on Westport Avenue.

Two people stole a BMW X3 from the owner at gunpoint, then left.

Police said they then attempted another carjacking at Dry Hill Road and Westport Avenue, but the driver was able to get past them and get away.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Police said officers have recovered the vehicle that was stolen.

They are investigating and ask anyone who saw what happened or has information to call Detective James Barron at 203-854-3031 or email Jbarron@norwalkct.gov.

Anonymous tips can be left at any on the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111 or online through the Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com.

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing "NORWALKPD" into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411).