East Haven

Police in 6 towns to hand out something other than tickets to some drivers Thursday

Shutterstock

Police in six towns on or near the shoreline will be conducting traffic stops on Thursday.

For many drivers, the stops won't end with a ticket, but with a gift card instead.

Officers in North Branford, North Haven, East Haven, Branford, Guilford and Madison will be conducting the stops.

The idea is to spread a little holiday cheer while also spreading the message about safe driving, according to police.

“While our primary goal remains ensuring the safety of our roadways, we see this as an opportunity to give back to the community and show appreciation during the holiday season,” East Haven Sergeant Joseph Mulhern said in a news release.

The six towns make up the South-Central Connecticut Traffic Unit. The gift card initiative is funded by the police unions from those member towns, according to the release.

Police say drivers may even catch a glimpse of Santa on patrol with officers Thursday.

