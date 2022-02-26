Police Warn of Flying Debris as Snow, Ice on Top of Cars Cause Damage

A few local police departments are warning drivers to make sure all snow and ice is cleaned off your car before hitting the road.

Those who don't clean off their car's roof risk causing damage to other cars driving, which is exactly what happened in Newtown and Brookfield after Friday's snow.

Newtown Police warn that flying debris can be very dangerous.

Brookfield Police reiterated that it's the law to remove accumulated ice or snow from your vehicle, including the hood, trunk and roof before it's driven on any street or highway.

The person driving the car whose windshield was cracked wasn't injured. Police said they were able to safely get their car off the road and into a nearby parking lot.