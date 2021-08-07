Pool Heater, Filtration System Spark Fire at Westport Home

A pool heater and filtration system sparked a fire at a home in Westport on Saturday.

Firefighters were called to a home on Ludlow Road around 10:40 a.m. after getting a report of an outside fire involving a pool heater.

When crews arrived, they said they found a pool heater and filtration system actively burning next to the home.

Firefighters extinguished the fire. Officials said the damage was limited to the pool equipment and didn't extend to the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.