A popular breakfast spot in Hartford is being asked to close its doors

A famous breakfast spot, known for its millennial vibes and extensive menu, is being asked to close its doors.

The Place 2 Be, which has several locations in Connecticut, is being asked to vacate because they haven't paid rent and associated fees, according to a complaint filed on March 26.

In the court filing, the restaurant's landlord claims that they sent The Place 2 Be a notice concerning unpaid base rent and additional rent in November 2023.

The complaint said that despite being given notice, the restaurant has failed to pay past due fees.

On Feb. 22, the landlord served a notice formally telling the restaurant to vacate the property by Feb. 27. In the complaint, the landlord says The Place 2 Be is still occupying the space, despite being told to leave.

The restaurant's downtown location, 5 Constitution Plaza, is one of two in Hartford. The Franklin Avenue location in the south end of Hartford will remain open at this time.

The restaurant is also open in West Hartford and New Haven. The Place 2 Be was founded in 2015.

