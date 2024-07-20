Portland man dies in crash on I-91 North in Rocky Hill

A man from Portland has died after a crash on Interstate 91 North in Rocky Hill early Saturday morning.

State police said 44-year-old Marcos Benitez Rengifo was driving near exit 24 around 3 a.m. when he veered into the right shoulder and hit the guardrail.

During the crash, authorities said Benitez Rengifo was ejected from his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said after the crash, another vehicle collided with Benitez Rengifo's disabled vehicle in the right lane of the highway. The driver of that vehicle was not injured.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Dean #416 at Troop H at (860) 534-1098 or by email at michael.dean@ct.gov.