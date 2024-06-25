Post Malone tour: When and where the star is set to perform in Connecticut

The 21st night of September is famously known in the music world as one to remember, and Grammy-nominated artist Post Malone is certainly planning to make sure Connecticut fans remember this year’s Sept. 21.

The star musician posted to Instagram and X on Tuesday to announce his sixth concert tour, a 21-show tour to accompany his upcoming studio album, “F-1 Trillion.” The national tour, announced barely six months after the conclusion of Post Malone’s “If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying” tour last December, is set to run from Sept. 8 to Oct. 19.

The F-1 Trillion Tour 2024. Register now for presale access on https://t.co/JRqj6TqoKC pic.twitter.com/Ao3mUUQD1C — Post Malone (@PostMalone) June 25, 2024

“I love y’all so very much, and I’m so excited to get out and play new music for you,” Post Malone said.

Post Malone will perform at the Xfinity Theater in Hartford on Saturday, Sept. 21. But for those who can’t make it to his Connecticut show, don’t fret — Post Malone is scheduled to make several other stops in the Northeast, including in Boston on Sept. 18 and on Long Island on Sept. 29.

The “F-1 Trillion” album, which Post Malone called “a collection of country songs,” will be released on Aug. 16. The album’s chart-topping lead single, “I Had Some Help” featuring country artist Morgan Wallen, dropped last month. The album also includes Post Malone’s newly released collaboration with Blake Shelton, “Pour Me a Drink.”

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on July 1, though ticket presale events will begin on Wednesday, June 26.

The full list of tour dates and locations is below.

Sept. 8 — Salt Lake City, UT

— Salt Lake City, UT Sept. 12 — Noblesville, IN

— Noblesville, IN Sept. 14 — Syracuse, NY

— Syracuse, NY Sept. 16 — Bangor, ME

— Bangor, ME Sept. 18 — Boston, MA

— Boston, MA Sept. 20 — Hershey, PA

— Hershey, PA Sept. 21 — Hartford, CT

— Hartford, CT Sept. 23 — Saratoga Springs, NY

— Saratoga Springs, NY Sept. 25 — Scranton, PA

— Scranton, PA Sept. 28 — New York, NY

— New York, NY Sept. 29 — Wantagh, NY

— Wantagh, NY Oct. 1 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH

— Cuyahoga Falls, OH Oct. 4 — Virginia Beach, VA

— Virginia Beach, VA Oct. 5 — Raleigh, NC

— Raleigh, NC Oct. 7 — Charlotte, NC

— Charlotte, NC Oct. 9 — Charleston, SC

— Charleston, SC Oct. 11 — Atlanta, GA

— Atlanta, GA Oct. 13 — Rogers, AR

— Rogers, AR Oct. 15 — Pelham, AL

— Pelham, AL Oct. 17 — Orange Beach, AL

— Orange Beach, AL Oct. 19 — Nashville, TN

More information on venues and ticket sales is available at livenation.com.