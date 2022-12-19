post University

Post University Basketball Player Shot, Killed in New Jersey

NBC Connecticut

A freshman basketball player at Post University has died after he was shot in New Jersey over the weekend.

Police said 20-year-old Philip Urban, of Manalapan, New Jersey, was shot in Hopewell Township on Saturday.

Officers were called to the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve around 7 p.m.

When they arrived, they said they found a white Mercedes C300 on a trail with a man slumped over in the driver's seat.

The man, later identified as Urban, was transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center to be treated for a gunshot wound. He died a short time later.

According to investigators, Urban arranged to meet an acquaintance at the preserve and was shot at some point during the encounter. The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Post University released a statement about Urban's death saying in part:

"The Post University community is heartbroken to learn of the death of freshman student, Philip Urban. As a member of the Men’s basketball team and a Business Administration major, Philip modeled the attributes of leadership, commitment and hard work on the court and in the classroom."

Post University's counseling center is available to help support students and associates.

