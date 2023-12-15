Postal Service shipping deadlines approach with 10 days until Christmas

The United States Postal Service is ready to process 10 million more packages and pieces of mail per day compared to last year, thanks to an additional 10,000 seasonal employees and new technology.

“We're leveraging our people, our infrastructure, new technology. We’ve actually added 348 new sorting machines, which increases our capacity to process mail,” said Amy Gibbs, a strategic communications specialist for USPS.

At the U.S. Postal Service distribution center in Hartford, crews unload truckloads of mail and send them through several machines to stamp them and sort them.

“In the last 10 days, we've put over 30 million letters and flats to our customers in Connecticut,” said John Wezenski, the senior plant manager of the Hartford USPS facility.

Shipping deadlines

The USPS mailing and shipping deadlines are:

Dec. 16: USPS Ground Advantage (5-day); First Class Mail (5-Day)

Dec. 20: Priority Mail (3-Day); USPS Ground Advantage (2-Day); First-Class Mail (2-Day); and Priority Mail Express (2-Day)

Dec. 21: Priority Mail Express (1-Day); and Priority Mail (2-Day)

“I know it’s hard this time of year. These are suggested deadlines. Our motto is ship often and ship early,” said Gibbs.