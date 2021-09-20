Mail Carrier Stabbed in Hartford

A mail carrier was taken to the hospital after he was stabbed in Hartford Monday, according to Hartford police.

The postal worker, a male in his fifties, is being treated for minor injuries at an area hospital, police said. Police said the stab wounds to his shoulder are not life-threatening.

The stabbing took place around 1:43 p.m., according to police.

Police initially said it happened in the area of Euclid or West Euclid streets then later shared that officers responded to 78 West Morningside Street.

While searching the area, a West Hartford K-9 officer located a possible suspect, who is being detained and has not been charged, according to police.

Police said investigators do not have a motive for the stabbing.

Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions have assumed control of the investigation.

The Postal Inspection Service, which investigated crimes against United States Postal Service employees, was notified of the attack and sent investigators, according to Hartford police.