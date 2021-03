Power lines are down in Farmington, which has knocked out power in the Hyde Road area, and police warn of traffic delays on part of Route 6 because some traffic lights are out.

Police said power lines are down on Hyde Road and they warn drivers to expect delays on Route 6 at the intersections with Hyde Road and Scott Swamp Road because the traffic lights are out.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Hyde Road is also closed between Route and New Britain Avenue.