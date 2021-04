Power is out for nearly 1,700 residents in Bridgeport’s East Side and it could be out for hours.

The Bridgeport Emergency Operation Center Tweeted that United Illuminating expects power to be restored around 12:30 p.m.

POWER OUTAGE - Please be advised UI is aware of power outage on the East Side effecting 1,800+ customers.

As of 10 a.m., UI is reporting 1,696 power outages.

The cause of the power outage is not clear.