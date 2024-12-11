Woodbury

Power outage affecting two schools in Woodbury

One school in Woodbury is closed Wednesday and another dismissed early because of a power outage.

Mitchell Elementary School is closed and Woodbury Middle School had an emergency dismissal for students beginning at 8:30 a.m.

The buses started picking students up from Woodbury Middle School at 8:30 a.m.

The Region 14 School Department said Nonnewaug High School and Bethlehem Elementary Schools are not affected and they open.

