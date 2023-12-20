Power remains out for 4,700 Eversource customers – when you can expect to get it back

Power remains out for around 4,700 Eversource customers on Wednesday morning after storms brought heavy rain and strong winds on Sunday and Monday.

Eversource said it expects power will be restored to most customers by tonight.

Most of the outages are in Sterling, Killingly, Woodstock, Brooklyn, Pomfret, Thompson and Canterbury.

Power was out for tens of thousands of homes and businesses on Monday.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

As of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Eversource said it had restored power to more than 178,000 customers since the storm began and around 14,000 were without power. That number has since gone down.

The company said it expects to have power restored to most customers who are affected by 11 p.m. on Wednesday. Get town-by-town estimates on when your power will be restored here.