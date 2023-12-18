Over 16,000 people without power as storm with heavy rain, strong winds moves through

Thousands of people are without power as a storm with heavy rain and strong winds moves through Connecticut on Monday morning. The storm will also have impacts on the morning commute and flooding is a concern.

Periods of heavy rain are moving through the state right now. The strong winds are bringing down trees and powerlines.

As of 5:00 a.m., Eversource is reporting over 14,100 customers without power. United Illuminating reports 29 outages are affecting more than 2,500 customers.

Another one to three inches of rain is likely. Some parts of the state could see over four inches of rain total from the storm.

Poor drainage could lead to street flooding and basement flooding. Small rivers and streams will also rise quickly. There is a flood advisory issued for Fairfield and New Haven counties.

The wind is also starting to ramp up. Within the next few hours, gusts could get up to 40 mph to 50 mph. Localized gusts to 60 mph can't be ruled out along the shoreline.

There's a high wind warning issued for portions of the state including in Fairfield, Middlesex, New Haven and New London counties. A wind advisory is in effect for parts of Hartford, Litchfield, Tolland and Windham counties.

By dinner time, the storm will move out and the winds will diminish.

After the storm moves out, we have a quieter rest of the workweek with highs in the 40s.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.