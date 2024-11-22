Preserving history: Bloomfield makes decision following library name controversy

To rename or not rename - that’s been the focus of a debate that’s gotten divisive at times in Bloomfield for the town’s new library building.

The town council voted Thursday evening to keep the name of Prosser Public Library while still honoring the town’s first Black mayor.

“I’m relieved. I’m grateful that they have figured it out,” Donna Hubbs, of Bloomfield, said.

Relief she got after the Bloomfield Town Council decided to keep the name of the Prosser Public Library and have the first-floor atrium be dedicated in honor of the town’s first Black mayor, Joseph M. Suggs Jr.

Hubbs opposed renaming the library for Suggs when the town council voted in October to do so. She said it’s about preserving history as Levi Prosser, the son of a prominent Bloomfield family, gifted the town its first library 120 years ago.

“They were an amazing family and I’m so glad we’re not dishonoring that,” she said.

She said Suggs deserves to be recognized, too, but the library wasn’t the place.

“I believe he deserves a building. Just not one that already has a name on it,” she said.

The debate has become heated over the past few weeks, causing Suggs to ask the town council to stop considering his name for the building.

His son, Ronnie Suggs, read a statement from him to the council.

“No matter who may be honored, it must be in a respectful and dignified manner to acknowledge the importance of our community’s recent history and leaders,” Suggs said.

Bloomfield Mayor Danielle Wong said Suggs is a mentor to her and wanted to honor his legacy with the library renaming but wanted to follow Suggs’ wishes, too.

“There are people that have deep ties to this 120-year-old name, so we have to acknowledge that. We have to respect that,” Wong said.

Republican council minority leader Shamar Mahon opposed the original renaming idea and said neighbors felt heard.

“What Bloomfield just proved is that our democracy is alive and well. Everyone spoke up and reached out to their representatives and ensured that their voices are heard,” he said.

The Prosser Public Library is set to open in the spring in its new building.