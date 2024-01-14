President Biden approves federal funding for CT following storms, flooding

President Joe Biden has authorized federal funding for Connecticut after the recent severe storms, flooding and partial dam break in Bozrah.

The president approved an emergency declaration over the weekend. Part of it is aimed at helping New London County.

Last week, Bozrah saw major flooding from the partial dam break. An evacuation was also issued for residents in the area along the Yantic River from the Bozrah line to the Uncas Falls in Downtown Norwich.

In Norwich, the flooding and rising water trapped people inside of the Domino's on New London Turnpike. Firefighters showed up and rescued the two people.

The flooding has also damaged multiple businesses in the area.

Biden's action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help by providing equipment and resources at up to 75 percent federal funding.

This comes as Connecticut saw severe storms and flooding last week. There was even more flooding along the shoreline on Saturday in places like Mystic and Groton.