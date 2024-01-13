Shoreline neighborhoods see high tides and flooded streets

People along the shoreline woke up to heavy rain, thick fog, and moderate flooding.

"We're ready," said David Senkow, of Groton.

Senkow has lived on Shore Avenue in Groton for 45 years, which looked more like a river Saturday.

He trudged through ankle deep water just to get to us.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

"I bring everything high up. Everything is high up off the ground, set for this type of thing," said Senkow.

While he is used to seeing floods, he says he has seen changes in the tide in recent years.

"Abnormal high and low tides. I have to set my boat out farther and farther with the tides, and it's definitely getting worse and worse as time goes on," said Senkow.

The tide rolled in after 10 a.m. Saturday. Just before it, water came up over the wall and spilled into the road. Water also inundated the Shenecossett Beach House.

"This is exceptional," said Marie Wilson, of New London.

Wilson from New London says the area is prone to flooding, but she hasn't seen it rise to this level before. Even though she was out on the roads, she said she made sure to avoid flooded streets.

"You learn to live it really, you can't do anything about the weather," said Wilson.