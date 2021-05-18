President Biden to Give Keynote Address at Coast Guard Academy Graduation Tomorrow

President Joe Biden will deliver the commencement address at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London tomorrow.

The graduation ceremonies are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on Cadet Memorial Field but they will not be open to the public.

In case of rain, the graduation will be held in Leamy Hall Auditorium.

New London police said parking restrictions will be in effect.

Parking Restrictions

No parking will be allowed on River Ridge Road, Deshon Street, Nameaug Avenue, Oneco Avenue, Farnsworth Street, Winchester Road, and Uncas Ave. beginning at 5 a.m. Wednesday. They said no parking signs will be posted.

The parking restrictions will remain in effect until later in the day at the discretion of the police department.

Police said parking tickets will be issued and vehicles will be towed.

Riverside Park will be closed to the public beginning at 5 a.m. Wednesday until later in the day. When it reopens will be to the discretion of the police department.

Public Assembly

Police said members of the public will be allowed to assemble at the following locations:

McKinley Park, at the corner of Williams Street and Crystal Avenue

The grass parcel on Williams Street, just past the overpass (Williams/Briggs streets)

The grass parcel across the street from the main gate of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, in front of the fence. Individuals will not be permitted to congregate past the main gate.

The graduation will be streamed live online.