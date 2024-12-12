President Biden to pardon Norwalk woman

President Joe Biden is pardoning 39 people, including a Connecticut woman, who were convicted of non-violent crimes, according to the White House, and he is granting clemency to nearly 1,500 Americans.

President Biden announced on Thursday that he is pardoning Sherranda Janell Harris, of Norwalk.

Harris, who is now 43 years old, was convicted of a non-violent drug offense when she was 24 years old, according to the White House.

They said she is now a mom and has maintained employment in the finance and real estate fields.

She is also committed to her church and has taken care of fellow parishioners, according to the White House, and she has been described as a role model for young women in her community.

