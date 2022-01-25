Proposal for Waterbury/Naugatuck Industrial Park Could Bring 1,000 Jobs: Officials

Plans are in the works for the Waterbury/Naugatuck Industrial Park that officials said could create up to 1,000 new jobs.

Gov. Ned Lamont, Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary, and Naugatuck Mayor N. Warren “Pete” Hess released a statement Tuesday that said Bluewater Property Group has been selected as part of a joint collaboration between the state and local governments to develop a plan for the Waterbury/Naugatuck Industrial Park and the proposal includes hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of investments in a warehouse and distribution facility.

“This project, if approved, has tremendous upside for Waterbury, Naugatuck, and residents throughout the region,” Lamont said in a statement.

Officials said the proposed project will need approvals on the state and local levels and the public will have several opportunities to weigh in.