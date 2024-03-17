Public hearing set for proposed constitutional amendment, including to protect abortion access

On Monday, the public gets to weigh in on a proposed constitutional amendment. It would protect numerous rights including access to abortion.

A public hearing on the issue is expected to take place at the Legislative Office Building on Monday at 11:30 a.m.

Some democrats argue this step is needed and there is a lot at stake.

“Changing the state constitution is not easy,” said Democratic Majority Leader Senator Bob Duff.

State Democrats are looking to start the process. They propose a constitutional amendment that would ensure rights including to abortion, marriage equality and others.

Democrats believe those are under attack across the country by lawmakers and courts, especially following the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

“All we need are just some folks to write some legislation and pass it and all the rights and privileges that we've come to expect here in the state of Connecticut would be gone. And we've seen extremist legislation being proposed here in Connecticut. And so therefore, it's really important for us to ensure that we enshrine the freedoms that people expect in our state constitution,” said Duff.

Connecticut law has protected abortion access since 1990. A possible constitutional amendment is facing opposition.

The Connecticut Catholic Public Affairs Conference issued an action alert arguing:

“Placing abortion under the equal protection clause of the state constitution will make it almost impossible to place any legal limits on abortion in our state.”

Adding:

“The proposed amendment is an effort by legislators to basically eliminate any future public opposition…”

This is just the beginning of a long process that would require approval from lawmakers and then voters.

We also reached out to State Republicans for comment, but have not yet heard back.