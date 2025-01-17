Quinnipiac University student attending presidential inauguration

One of the hundreds of thousands of spectators expected to attend the presidential inauguration on Monday is Quinnipiac University student Alan McNeely.

“We were either going to see the first female president or the first second nonconsecutive term since Grover Cleveland. So, of course, like, I feel like this is a part of history and I want to go see history,” said McNeely.

McNeely, a Quinnipiac University junior from Waterford, applied last summer to attend a seminar in Washington, D.C. In years past, it has happened during the inauguration. But for educational and security reasons, the majority of students returned to Quinnipiac to watch the inauguration from campus, while McNeely stayed to see it in person.

“I'm hoping that this speech can be a speech that can actually unite all Americans,” said McNeely. “He has been the most defining figure in American politics since Ronald Reagan. And I think that this speech will set the tone for how the second Trump administration will go through.”

McNeely has already been hearing of protests leading up to inauguration day and seeing the vast security in place. He’s planning to arrive at 7 a.m. on Monday and meet up with friends from his hometown of Waterford.

McNeely said even if he doesn’t catch of glimpse of President-elect Donald Trump, he just wants to be there in the crowd and hear his speech.