CT National Guard, state police to help with security efforts in DC for presidential inauguration

Gov. Ned Lamont said he has authorized the Connecticut National Guard and the Connecticut State Police to deploy units to Washington, D.C. to help with security efforts for the presidential inauguration ceremony.

Lamont said the U.S. Department of Defense asked for National Guard security support and the Metropolitan Police Department asked for additional law enforcement support.

The governor said more than 200 soldiers and airmen from the Connecticut National Guard deployed to Washington, D.C. on Wednesday and they are expected to remain on active orders through Thursday, Jan. 23.

Around 35 personnel from the Connecticut State Police are expected to leave for Washington, D.C. on Sunday.

The inauguration is happening on Monday.

“The presidential inauguration ceremony is a time-honored tradition that celebrates the peaceful transfer of power in the United States, and the State of Connecticut stands ready to help ensure these activities move forward safely and securely,” Lamont said in a statement.

National Guard from several states will be assisting with public safety, providing security support to federal government assets, personnel and infrastructure, and deter, prevent, and if necessary, respond to incidents in support of the overall security plan to assist with the transition of power or continuity of government, according to Lamont’s office.

The response includes members from the 143rd Regional Support Group, 142nd Medical Company (Area Support), 85th Troop Command (85th TC), 143rd Military Police Company of the Connecticut Army National Guard, and the 103rd Air Wing of the Connecticut Air National Guard.

“Throughout our 388-year history, our Connecticut National Guardsmen remain well-trained and ready to answer the state and nation’s call to duty,” Major General Fran Evon, adjutant general and commander of the Connecticut National Guard, said in a statement. “Serving the people of Connecticut and this great nation will always be our top priority. Connecticut’s Home Team is proud to do our part to help ensure a peaceful transition of presidential power from one administration to the next in concert with our sister state National Guards, state, and federal agencies.”

The U.S. Marshals Service will deputize the members of the Connecticut State Police who deploy to Washington, D.C.

“These Connecticut State Troopers are experienced with all aspects of controlling large crowds at public events,” Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection Commissioner Ronnell A. Higgins said in a statement. “On Inauguration Day, they will join thousands of officers from across the country and assist in keeping everyone safe and secure at this historic event.”