Rabbi Convicted of Sexually Abusing Student to Serve 12 Years

A Connecticut rabbi who was convicted of sexually abusing a teenage boy who attended a school the rabbi founded has been sentenced and will serve 12 years in prison.

In September, a jury convicted 79-year-old Daniel Greer of four counts of risk of injury to a minor. Each count could have carried up to 20 years in prison. The sentence handed down is for 20 years, suspended after 12, according to court officials.

A New Jersey man who is now 32 alleges Greer sexually assaulted him multiple times when he attended the Yeshiva of New Haven school from 2001 to 2005. Greer has denied the allegations.

The man was awarded $15 million in a civil lawsuit against Greer, who is appealing.