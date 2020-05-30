Rally for Justice Held in Hartford in Support of George Floyd

Hundreds of people gathered in Hartford on Saturday to rally for justice in support of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white officer knelt on his neck in Minnesota.

The rally started at Bushnell Park and participants said they are planning on walking to the State Capitol.

Floyd, 46, died after pleading for air as a police officer knelt on his neck.

A video that showed Floyd begging for air as a police officer was seen kneeling on his neck has sparked outrage and protests across the country.

Some have turned violent, leading to looting and fires in Minnesota's Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul.

That officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Event organizers posted on social media saying the rally on Saturday is a non-violent protest.

