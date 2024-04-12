Some Roly Poly Bakery bread sold in CT recalled over undeclared eggs

Roly Poly Bakery in New Britain is issuing a voluntary recall for bread that was sold in several grocery stores in Connecticut and Massachusetts because it contained eggs, which was not disclosed on the product label, according to the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection Food.

The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection Food, Standards and Product Safety Division issued a warning on Friday.

They said the affected products, 20-ounce loaves of Multigrain Bread, were sold before April 11.

The bread products were sold at:

Polmart in New Britain

New Britain Market Place in New Britain

Bernat’s Polish Meat Products, in Chicopee Massachusetts

Golemo Market, in Worcester Massachusetts

The product was manufactured by Roly Poly Bakery in New Britain and the bakery has issued a voluntary recall for the product, and grocery stores that carry the product have been instructed to remove it from shelves, according to the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection Food.

Consumers who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs should not consume the product and seek medical assistance immediately if they experience a medical emergency. No illnesses have been reported to DCP to date.

Customers who have purchased these products should dispose of it or bring the product back to the point of sale for a full refund.