Red Cross Helping 22 People After Danbury Fire

Lewisville Police and Fire confirmed Saturday that they responded to the fire around 12:19 a.m. at the Windsor Court apartments in the 200 block of East Southwest Parkway.

The American Red Cross is assisting 22 people after a fire in Danbury on Saturday.

Five families, including 16 adults and six children, are receiving assistance through the Red Cross after the fire on Rowan Street.

The Red Cross is also providing comfort kits containing personal care items such as toothbrushes, deodorant, shaving supplies and other items a resident might need when suddenly displaced from their home, a spokesperson said.

Those impacted by the fire will connect with Red Cross caseworkers in the coming days to work on a longer-term recovery plan.

