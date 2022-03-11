Red Cross

Red Cross Resumes COVID-19 Antibody Testing

By Caroline LeCour

NBC Connecticut

The American Red Cross is resuming testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 after a drop in blood donations supply.

For a limited time, donated plasma with high levels of antibodies will be used for COVID-19 patients with weakened immune systems.

According to the Red Cross, the recent surge of COVID-19 variations has led to a lack in blood supply for hospitals and vulnerable patients.

Individuals are urged to schedule a blood or platelet donation, and all of those who donate will receive a $10 e-gift card and will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles, California.

After donating, antibody tests results will be available 1-2 weeks after a donation in the Red Cross Blood Donor app or on the patient portal website.

The Red Cross has previously tested donations for COVID-19 antibodies earlier in the pandemic in order to provide convalescent plasma for those in need.

When donating, donors must follow health and safety precautions such as mask wearing and social distancing, regardless of vaccination status.

For more information or to make an appointment, visit the Red Cross website.

