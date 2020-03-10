Region 14 Closing Schools for a Week After Student Came in Contact With COVID-19 Patient

The Region 14 school district, which includes Bethlehem and Woodbury, is closing for the rest of the week after a student came into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, school officials announced Tuesday.

Officials said that student and their family are not showing any signs of illness and are self-monitoring in their home for 14 days, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

The district has decided to close all school buildings from March 11 through March 15 to deep clean and disinfect. There will be no activities during the closure.

The closure will be treated the same as snow days and the days will be made up at the end of the school year, the notice said.

Region 14 is also postponing or canceling large events, including the middle school and high school play rehearsals, and canceling all field trips until further notice. Sports have also been canceled.

“We would like to remind you, once again, that this is being done out of an abundance of caution. According to Dr. Matthew Carter from the State of Connecticut Department of Health, based on the circumstances of this incident the risk to students and staff in our schools is extremely low,” write Superintendent Joseph Olzacki in a letter to the school community.

According to the governor's office, the closure is tied to a coronavirus patient at Bridgeport Hospital who lives in Bethlehem. Officials believe that patient, a woman in her 60s, got the virus on a trip to Nevada, and came into contact with "children and grandchildren."

Two people in Connecticut have tested positive for coronavirus, including the woman from Bethlehem. The state Department of Public Health has tested another 54, whose results came back negative, and has another 19 scheduled for testing Tuesday.

The town of Stratford has closed one elementary school through the end of the week after a person connected to the school was in contact with a coronavirus patient.

Gov. Ned Lamont has declared a public health emergency to help combat the virus.