Stratford Elementary School Closed Through End of Week Over Coronavirus Concern

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Health authorities are preparing for a possible pandemic as they work to contain a respiratory illness in China that's caused by a new virus. Governments are working to contain the virus by limiting travel, isolating sick people and keeping travelers returning from the affected region under quarantine to watch for symptoms.
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The Town of Stratford is closing a school for the rest of the week after a person connected to the school may have come in contact with the coronavirus.

Wilcoxson Elementary School will be closed through Friday, according to the mayor's office.

The person is not confirmed to have coronavirus and the school is being closed out of an abundance of caution to allow time for an extensive cleaning of the building, officials said. It's not clear what kind of contact the individual had with the COVID-19 virus.

No other schools in Stratford are affected.

Region 14 schools have also closed through the end of the week after it was learned that a student there came in contact with one of Connecticut's two coronavirus patients.

