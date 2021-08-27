discolored water

Regional Water Authority Investigating Discoloration in Water in Ansonia

LADWP_Testing_Discolored_South_LA_Tap_Water_1200x675_684033091997.jpg

The Regional Water Authority is investigating after receiving several reports of water discoloration in Ansonia.

RWA officials said a customer in northeast Ansonia noticed slight discoloration in her water a few weeks ago. A couple of weeks later, the same resident was still seeing discolored water.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Crews said that because of hot weather and talking with nearby fire departments, they learned that hydrants were being opened, which historically causes temporary discoloration, officials said.

On Aug. 22, RWA crews said they found out about several other incidents of discolored water in the area. The following day, they collected a water sample from a home and one from each of their four distribution tanks in the area. The next day, they collected additional water samples throughout the area, officials said.

Three of the four tank samples and the sample from a private home showed slightly elevated levels of color and turbidity, which is a measure of water clarity, crews said. The samples were still within state and federal guidance limits.

"Our team is consistently collecting additional water samples from the area and performing water-quality testing in an effort to monitor conditions," RWA officials said in a statement.

Stories from NBCLX

LX, or Local X stands, for the exponential possibilities of storytelling in our communities.

COVID-19 in pregnant women 9 hours ago

Fauci's Boss to Pregnant Women: ‘This Is Not a Time to Be Unvaccinated'

Wildfires Aug 26

As Wildfire Season Gets Longer, Residents of At-Risk Areas Face a Hard Choice

Afghanistan Aug 26

What is ISIS-K, Terror Group Believed to Be Behind Kabul Airport Attack?

"While we are working closely with the Connecticut Department of Public Health to find the root cause and put an end to this event, we feel strongly this situation is related to recent weather, most notably the near-record rainfall we've experienced over the past several weeks. This has been disruptive to our reservoirs and a challenge to manage. This is our responsibility and on us to correct, and we are doing that," the statement continued.

The company says it'll continue providing updates to consumers and officials. Customers who experience temporary discolored water are urged to call the customer care center at 203-562-4020.

This article tagged under:

discolored waterAnsoniaregional water authoritywater discoloration
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us