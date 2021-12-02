Remember to Read The Fine Print Before Booking That Trip, AG Says

As a new COVID-19 variant upends travel around the world, Attorney General William Tong is reminding consumers to read the fine print before booking any travel plans.

Since the pandemic started, Tong's office said they've received more than 1,000 complaints related to travel and have recovered around $1.9 million for consumers.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The omicron variant has led to new travel restrictions worldwide, and with the busy holiday travel season upon us, it's important to review things like cancellation policies, refund policies, hidden fees and trip insurance before booking.

It is also key to look up local travel policies and restrictions in your area and anywhere you will be traveling as more regions consider strengthening vaccine and testing requirements.

See more tips from the attorney general's office below.