Rep. Quentin ‘Q' Williams Was Driving Drunk at Time of Fatal Crash: House Speaker

State Rep. Quentin "Q" Williams was driving drunk when he was killed in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on Route 9 in Cromwell in January, according to House Speaker Matt Ritter.

Ritter told NBC Connecticut Tuesday afternoon that he learned from the Commissioner of Public Safety that a report on the crash would be released soon and that it would show Williams' blood alcohol content was over the legal limit.

Williams, 39, was driving south on Route 9 just before 1 a.m. on January 5, when he was hit head on by a car being driving in the wrong direction in the southbound lanes.

The driver of the other vehicle, Kimede Mustafaj, of Manchester, was also killed in the crash.

Williams, a Middletown Democrat, was driving home from the Inaugural Ball for Gov. Ned Lamont when the crash happened.

"It goes without saying everybody should follow the law, but in no way does it diminish the way we feel about Q, or his legacy," Ritter said in a statement to NBC Connecticut.