Reported shooting on I-91 in Hartford leaves 1 injured

A reported shooting on Interstate 91 in Hartford left one person injured over the weekend.

Troopers responded to I-91 near the exit 27 on ramp for a reported shooting on Saturday around 10 p.m.

According to state police, one person was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

Authorities did not release any additional details about the shooting.

The investigation is active and ongoing.