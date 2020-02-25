transgender lawsuit

Republicans to Honor Girls Suing Over Transgender Policy

Three girls who filed a lawsuit about transgender sports in Connecticut
Connecticut Republicans will honor three high school runners who are suing to block a policy that allows transgender athletes to compete in girls sports, the party chairman said Monday.

Chelsea Mitchell, Alanna Smith and Selina Soule will be given the party’s Courage Award at a fundraising event recognizing women in leadership roles on March 25, state party Chairman J.R. Romano said.

The girls filed a lawsuit earlier this month against several school boards and the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference, which allows athletes to compete as the gender with which they identify.

The lawsuit argues the transgender girls have an unfair physical advantage.

The CIAC says its policy complies with state law.

The two transgender athletes currently competing in high school track have asked to become defendants in the lawsuit, arguing their successes on the track have come as a result of hard work and are well within the range of high school track times for non-transgender girls.

