EAST HARTFORD

Residents of East Hartford apartment complex are without heat and are being relocated

The town of East Hartford is relocating people living in 62 impacted apartments due to a lack of heat.

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

People living in an East Hartford apartment are being relocated by town officials after the landlord failed to fix issues with the complex's heating system.

The mayor's office told NBC Connecticut that the landlord of Chapman Apartments was given ample time to restore heat to the four buildings on the property, but they did not meet the deadline.

A tenant called Connor Martin's office at 8 a.m. to report that there was no heat in the building.

As a result, the town conducted an inspection and notified the landlord, Stratus Equities, that they had until 3 p.m. to make necessary fixes to the boiler.

They didn't meet the deadline and as a result, the town stepped in to help the complex's residents.

"We regularly work with Stratus Equities to provide safe and proper housing for their tenants and we are disappointed in their reluctance to relocate and take care of their residents," Martin said in a statement.

All four buildings have signs posted telling residents they cannot stay there and that the building "has been determined unfit and unsafe for human habitation."

Residents living in the 62 total affected units are being relocated to hotels in the area.

"At this time, we want to reiterate our readiness and commitment to supporting our residents in times of need," Martin said.

EAST HARTFORDcold weather
