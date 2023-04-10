Residents Urged to Avoid Open Burning Due to Fire Danger

The fire danger is high and the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has issued a Reg Flag Warning. The department and the Connecticut Fire Academy are urging people across the state to avoid open burning over the next few days.

Officials said that during the early spring, the combination of dry conditions, higher winds and a lack of green vegetation cause conditions that will cause fires to spread very rapidly.

They said several communities had large area brush fires over the weekend and that’s expected to continue.

The state said DEEP and the local communities regulate open burning and residents should contact the local fire department before beginning any open burning. They said open burning is prohibited when the danger index is high, very high or extreme.

