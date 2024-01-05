Restaurant expects large crowd for fundraiser to benefit Somers family

A restaurant in Somers is anticipating a large crowd for a fundraiser Friday night where every penny raised will go to the family who lost their four young children in a house fire on Tuesday.

Joanna’s Restaurant is holding the benefit from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. and will feature food, drinks and live music.

They’re expecting it to reach full capacity, and will have firefighters walking around the outside of the restaurant to collect donations from people who can’t make it inside.

“Phone calls haven’t stopped,” said Jeff Lipton, whose wife Joanna runs the restaurant. “We’re gonna have as many volunteers as we have probably people from the street in the town of Somers coming in.”

A nearby school and church have opened up their lots for overflow vehicles, and a bus company donated a bus to drive people back and forth.

The band has donated its pay and tips to the cause, and waitresses are donating a portion of their tips, as well. Lipton said he’s blown away by everyone’s generosity.

“Individuals have been stopping in here all day and yesterday just dropping off contributions,” Lipton said. “People are dropping things off, I don’t even know where things are coming from!”

At the fundraiser, “Somers Strong” t-shirts will be for sale, along with “Somers Strong” ornaments. The restaurant, a local tattoo shop and attorney’s office are all planning to match the first $1,000 raised.

“Anytime something like that, a tragedy of that magnitude takes place in small community like Somers, it’s just, we don’t have that type of tragedy happen and we don’t want anything like that to happen in our town,” Lipton said. “You can’t change what’s happened but hopefully we can do something for the children who survived and hopefully give them some sort of future because pretty much their future got wiped out the other night.”

All of the money raised will be donated to the town's Angel Fund.