Retired Hartford Police Chief Loranger Has Died at 83

Retired Hartford Police Chief Ronald Loranger has died at the age of 83, Hartford police said.

Loranger served as chief of police from 1989 until his retirement in 1993.

Loranger was born in Maine, grew up in Hartford and graduated from Bulkeley High School.

He was a U.S. Army veteran.

Loranger joined the Hartford police department in 1964 as a patrol officer and rose through the ranks, according to his obituary.

“The thoughts, prayers and condolences of the entire Hartford Police Department are with the Loranger family during this time of grief,” Hartford Police Assistant Chief Kenny Howell said in a statement.

Friends and family are invited to pay their respects on Tuesday, March 21, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Farley Sullivan Funeral Home in Wethersfield.

A service will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday March 22, at 10 a.m. followed by burial at Cedar Hill Cemetery.