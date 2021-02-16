Norwalk

Reward Offered for Information About Norwalk Murder From 2006

Norwalk Police

Police are offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for shooting and killing a man in Norwalk in 2006.

On Sunday, June 11, 2006, officered received 911 calls reporting shots fired at the William Moore Elks Lodge on Lexington Avenue shortly before 2 a.m.

When police arrived, they said they found a large crowd in the parking lot.

Local

East Haven 16 mins ago

Crowd Threw Snow, Ice at Firefighters, Police Responding to Bonfire in East Haven: Police

stowe mountain resort 1 hour ago

Westport Man Dies in Ski Accident at Vermont Resort

Authorities said 33-year-old Fulton Raines, was found injured in his vehicle with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was transported to Norwalk Hospital for treatment, where he later died, police said.

Investigators said the William Moore Elks Lodge hosted a large gathering on Saturday, June 10, 2006, where a pay-per-view boxing match was shown on the first floor while a DJ played music on the second floor.

As the night progressed, authorities said numerous fights broke out both inside and outside of the lodge. The gathering concluded with Raines being found shot in his vehicle in the parking lot, according to police.

The shooting is under investigation by the Cold Case Unit of the Norwalk Police Department. The approval for a reward, not to exceed $50,000, was granted for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or person who are responsible for Raines' murder, police said.

Anyone with information may contact Sergeant Steve Kalmanides at (203) 854-3028 or (203) 854-3011. Information can also be provided anonymously on the Norwalk Police Department's tip line at (203) 854-3111.

This article tagged under:

Norwalkcold casenorwalk cold casefulton raines
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us