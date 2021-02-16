Reward Offered for Information About Norwalk Murder From 2006

Police are offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for shooting and killing a man in Norwalk in 2006.

On Sunday, June 11, 2006, officered received 911 calls reporting shots fired at the William Moore Elks Lodge on Lexington Avenue shortly before 2 a.m.

When police arrived, they said they found a large crowd in the parking lot.

Authorities said 33-year-old Fulton Raines, was found injured in his vehicle with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was transported to Norwalk Hospital for treatment, where he later died, police said.

Investigators said the William Moore Elks Lodge hosted a large gathering on Saturday, June 10, 2006, where a pay-per-view boxing match was shown on the first floor while a DJ played music on the second floor.

As the night progressed, authorities said numerous fights broke out both inside and outside of the lodge. The gathering concluded with Raines being found shot in his vehicle in the parking lot, according to police.

The shooting is under investigation by the Cold Case Unit of the Norwalk Police Department. The approval for a reward, not to exceed $50,000, was granted for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or person who are responsible for Raines' murder, police said.

Anyone with information may contact Sergeant Steve Kalmanides at (203) 854-3028 or (203) 854-3011. Information can also be provided anonymously on the Norwalk Police Department's tip line at (203) 854-3111.