Rifle and ammunition stolen from inside EnCon police officer's car in Wallingford

Police are investigating after a person allegedly stole a rifle and ammunition from inside an EnCon police officer's car in Wallingford last week.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said one of their officers had a state-issued rifle and ammunition stolen from their police vehicle while it was parked and locked at a private home.

The incident happened on July 26. Authorities said the vehicle was one of several cars in the area that were broken into.

The Wallingford Police Department is investigating.

